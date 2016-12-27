EU mergers and takeovers (May 30)
BRUSSELS, May 30 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Dec 27 Seritage Growth Properties
* Seritage growth properties - has entered into non-binding term sheet with esl investments inc for new $200 million unsecured term loan facility
* Seritage growth properties-proceeds of financing, would be used, among other things, to fund redevelopment projects,for other general corporate purposes
* Seritage growth properties announces proposed new unsecured credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, May 30 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Jana Partners LLC reports 8.2 percent stake in Whole Foods as of May 27 versus 8.3 percent stake as of March 29 - SEC filing