BRIEF-Rockbridge Resources signs amalgamation agreement with 1100556 B.C. Ltd
* While completing application, BC to secure for Co's unit interest in acreage in BC
Dec 27 Seattle Genetics Inc
* Seattle Genetics announces clinical hold on several phase 1 trials of Vadastuximab Talirine (SGN-CD33A)
* Enrollment continues on phase 3 cascade trial in acute myeloid leukemia and phase 1/2 trial in myelodysplastic syndrome
* Clinical holds were initiated to evaluate potential risk of hepatotoxicity in patients who were treated with SGN-CD33A
* Six patients have been identified with hepatotoxicity, including several cases of veno-occlusive disease, with four fatal events
* Two phase 1 trials have been placed on partial clinical hold
* Clinical holds initiated to evaluate risk of hepatotoxicity in patients who got allogeneic stem cell transplant before or after treatment
* Phase 1/2 trial of SGN-CD33A monotherapy in pre- and post-allogeneic transplant aml patients has been placed on full clinical hold
* No new studies will be initiated until clinical holds are lifted
* Jana Partners LLC reports 8.2 percent stake in Whole Foods as of May 27 versus 8.3 percent stake as of March 29 - SEC filing