Dec 27 Stratasys Ltd :

* Stratasys announces appointment of Lilach Payorski to CFO

* Stratasys ltd - company appoints lilach payorski, current Stratasys svp corporate finance, as successor to erez simha

* Stratasys ltd - Simha will remain with company to provide operational and financial support to management as required

* Stratasys announces appointment of Lilach Payorski to CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: