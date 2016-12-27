BRIEF-BT Group announces contract with Bridgestone Europe
* Announced contract with Bridgestone Europe for network infrastructure, managed cloud services in Europe, Middle East And Africa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 27 Ossen Innovation Co Ltd
* Ossen Innovation announces third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.07
* Ossen Innovation Co Ltd qtrly revenues $28.5 million versus $30 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announced contract with Bridgestone Europe for network infrastructure, managed cloud services in Europe, Middle East And Africa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dow down 0.13 pct, S&P off 0.13 pct, Nasdaq up 0.04 pct (Updates to open)