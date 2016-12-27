Dec 27 Terraform Power Inc

* Terraform Power Inc - Pauker replaced David Springer, who has resigned from Terraform Power board

* Terraform Power- with replacement of Springer with Pauker, number of independent directors on Terraform Power's board increased from 6 to 7 members

* Announced election of an independent director, David Pauker, to co's board of directors, effective December 20, 2016