Dec 28 Largo Resources Ltd :

* Largo Resources - 2017 facility will be used for payment of principal and interest falling due during 2017 on existing loan from brazilian development bank

* Largo Resources Ltd - terms of 2017 facility include working capital facility of up to r$140,000,000 (brazilian reais), granted by lenders

* Largo Resources Ltd- final maturity date of 2017 facility will be 72 months after initial disbursement date

* Largo resources ltd - 2017 facility has an applicable interest rate equivalent to brazilian interbank rate plus 5.7% per annum

* Largo Resources Ltd. Announces execution of new brazilian bank facility and restructuring of its existing facilities with its commercial lenders