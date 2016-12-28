Dec 28 Manitex International Inc :
* Manitex International Inc - new facility consists of a $35
million revolving credit facility and two term loans totaling
$30 million
* Manitex International Inc - expects to incur a charge in
Q4 of 2016 to reflect a prepayment at closing of $0.4 million
* Manitex International Inc - ASV llc joint venture entity
completed a new unitranche credit agreement to provide a $65
million, 5-year credit facility
* Manitex - balance of costs associated with previous credit
facility expected to impact Q4 net earnings by about $2.2
million
* Manitex International Inc announces refinancing for its
ASV joint venture
