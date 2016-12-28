US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as investors digest data
* CardConnect jumps - First Data to buy company for $750 mln Futures down: Dow 28 pts, S&P 4 pts, Nasdaq 6.25 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
Dec 28 Neurometrix Inc :
* Neurometrix announces $7.0 million private placement of preferred stock and warrants
* Neurometrix- entered into definitive securities purchase agreement with healthcare dedicated institutional investor
* Neurometrix -proceeds of offering will be used for commercialization of quell,co's over counter wearable device for relief of chronic pain, in U.S
* Neurometrix- agreement is in connection with private placement of 7,000 shares of series e convertible preferred stock at price of $1,000 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dryships inc. Receives firm commitment of $150 million senior secured credit facility from ABN Amro bank n.v. ("ABN Amro") and export-import bank of korea ("kexim")