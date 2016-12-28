Dec 28 Alere Inc
* Alere provides update on Arriva Medical
* Arriva has filed an appeal with administrative law judge
(ALJ) at CMS seeking to reinstate Arriva's billing status
* Alere Inc says expects a decision on its motions to enjoin
on or about January 5, 2017
* Provided an update on decision by centers for Medicare &
Medicaid services to revoke Arriva Medical's medicare billing
privileges
* Alere Inc- Arriva filed complaint seeking to compel CMS to
stay process regarding competitive bidding contract termination
while ALJ appeal is ongoing
