Dec 29 Peabody Energy Corp :
* Peabody Energy - also has reached agreement with creditor
co-proponents of plan to extend deadline for holders of
company's senior secured second lien notes
* Peabody Energy Corp - phase two deadline has been extended
by 48 hours, and new deadline is 5:00 p.m., New York City Time,
on Dec. 30
* Peabody Energy-senior unsecured notes to become parties to
plan support agreement, to join backstop commitment agreement
relating to $750 million common stock rights offering
* Peabody energy provides update regarding plan of
reorganization
