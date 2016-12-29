BRIEF-Nexus REIT qtrly AFFO per unit $0.054
* Nexus real estate investment trust announces continued strong q1 results and june distribution
Dec 29 Bombardier Inc :
* Bombardier - First call-off order under framework contract is for 21 talent 3 trains and is valued at a price of about 150 million euro ($156 million U.S.)
* Says total amount of framework contract is valued at a list price of approximately 1.8 billion euro ($1.9 billion U.S.)
* Says new regional trains are to be delivered in 2019
* Bombardier and Austrian Federal Railways sign framework agreement for up to 300 talent 3 trains Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nexus real estate investment trust announces continued strong q1 results and june distribution
MEXICO CITY, May 30 Mexican restaurant operator Alsea said on Tuesday it had reached an agreement with U.S. investment firm General Atlantic to sell its minority stake in Grupo Axo, a company that operates fashion brands.