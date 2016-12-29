Dec 29 Aptose Biosciences Inc :

* Aptose Biosciences provides update on apto-253 development

* Aptose Biosciences Inc - has successfully manufactured multiple batches of a new drug product formulation for APTO-253

* Aptose Biosciences - will have to repeat production of fourth batch, a 40l batch that was intended clinical supply

* Aptose Biosciences - will have to repeat production of fourth batch because of a correctable engineering design incompatibility during filling process

* Aptose - "while we have encountered delays in manufacturing activities, we also have continued mechanistic and pharmacokinetic testing of APTO-253"

* Aptose Biosciences Inc - also continue to advance development of CG'806

* Aptose -expects batch records,release specifications from such new batch, alongwith stability,sterility data,be provided to FDA during q1 2017

