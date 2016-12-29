Dec 29 Aptose Biosciences Inc :
* Aptose Biosciences provides update on apto-253 development
* Aptose Biosciences Inc - has successfully manufactured
multiple batches of a new drug product formulation for APTO-253
* Aptose Biosciences - will have to repeat production of
fourth batch, a 40l batch that was intended clinical supply
* Aptose Biosciences - will have to repeat production of
fourth batch because of a correctable engineering design
incompatibility during filling process
* Aptose - "while we have encountered delays in
manufacturing activities, we also have continued mechanistic and
pharmacokinetic testing of APTO-253"
* Aptose Biosciences Inc - also continue to advance
development of CG'806
* Aptose -expects batch records,release specifications from
such new batch, alongwith stability,sterility data,be provided
to FDA during q1 2017
* Aptose Biosciences provides update on apto-253 development
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: