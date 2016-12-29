BRIEF-RPMGlobal holdings enters advisory services contract with Barapakuria Coal Mining Company
* entered into an advisory services contract with Barapakuria coal mining company
Dec 29 Broadtree Residential:
* Broadtree residential acquires 264-unit multifamily apartment community in atlanta area
* Announced acquisition of "Somerset At Crossings" for a purchase price of $23.5 million
* Broadtree assumed a $17.1 million Freddie Mac mortgage, which matures in 2023
CARACAS/NEW YORK, May 30 (Reuters/IFR) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc's statement that it never transacted directly with the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro when it bought $2.8 billion of bonds for pennies on the dollar was dismissed by the country's opposition on Tuesday as an effort to "put lipstick on this pig."