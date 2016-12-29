Dec 29 Innocoll Holdings Plc
* Innocoll Holdings - FDA indicated xaracoll should be
characterized as drug/device combination, which would require co
submit additional information
* Innocoll - company will request a type a meeting with FDA
to seek clarification of what additional information, if any,
will be required
* Innocoll holdings - FDA determined that application, which
was submitted in october 2016, was not sufficiently complete to
permit a substantive review
* Innocoll - co will request type a meeting with fda to
respond to several issues believed to be addressable
* Innocoll receives refusal to file letter from U.S. FDA for
xaracoll(bupivacaine HCL collagen-matrix implants) new drug
application
