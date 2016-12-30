BRIEF-West Bancorp says entered into credit agreement with unaffiliated commercial bank
* West Bancorporation Inc - on may 25, co entered into credit agreement with unaffiliated commercial bank and borrowed $25 million - sec filing
Dec 30 Qualcomm Inc :
* Says agreement resolves all of patent disputes between Qualcomm and Meizu in China, Germany, France, and United States
* Says Qualcomm and Meizu have agreed to take appropriate steps to terminate or withdraw patent infringement litigations
* Qualcomm and Meizu sign 3G/4G global patent license agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
