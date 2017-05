Dec 30 Alarmforce Industries Inc :

* Intends to file by January 30, 2017: * audited annual consolidated financial statements for fiscal 2016

* Intends to restate its financial statements for year ended October 31, 2015 and first and second quarters of 2016.

* Intends to file by January 30, 2017 unaudited interim consolidated financial statements for Q3 of fiscal 2016

* Alarmforce provides update on the status of ongoing review