Dec 30 Endologix Inc :
* Endologix - letter with guidance for physicians includes a
voluntary recall of limited number of first-generation afx
devices remaining in inventories
* Endologix - released all sizes of afx and some sizes of
afx2 from hold, and developed a plan to release remaining sizes
of afx2 as soon as possible
* Endologix - letter with guidance for physicians also
includes voluntary recall of some sizes of afx2 related to
co-issued product hold
* Endologix Inc - "to date, reported rates of type iii
endoleaks with current version of afx (with duraply) and afx2
are very low"
* Endologix provides physicians with updated information
about the afx endovascular aaa system
