Dec 30 Iconix Brand Group Inc :
* Iconix Brand Group Inc - deal for $100 million in cash
* Iconix Brand Group Inc - plans to use net proceeds from
this transaction plus additional cash to pay down approximately
$115 million of debt
* Iconix Brand Group Inc says for 2017, company expects net
impact of sale of sharper image brand and repayment of debt to
be neutral to earnings
* Iconix Brand Group Inc- transaction is not reflected in
company's current guidance
* Iconix Brand Group announces agreement to divest sharper
image brand
* Iconix Brand Group Inc- company expects to record a gain
on the transaction
