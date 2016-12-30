BRIEF-Agility Health reports Q1 loss per share $0.01
Dec 30 Abbott Laboratories :
* Abbott Acquisition of st. Jude Medical set to close on January 4, 2017
* Agility Health reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Hertz Global Holdings announces proposed $1 billion private offering of senior second priority secured notes by the Hertz Corporation