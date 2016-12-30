BRIEF-Marlin Business Services Corp board authorizes $10 mln stock repurchase program
* Marlin Business Services Corp board of directors authorizes $10 million stock repurchase program
Dec 30 Allianzgi Equity And Convertible Income Fund :
* Allianzgi Equity And Convertible Income Fund says net asset value of $20.75 as of October 31 2016
* Allianzgi Equity & Convertible Income Fund reports results for the fiscal quarter and nine months ended October 31, 2016
* Company will not pursue previously disclosed proposal made by Zeff Capital L.P.