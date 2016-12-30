Dec 30 Allianzgi Diversified Income & Convertible Fund :

* Allianzgi Diversified Income & Convertible Fund - net asset value per share of $20.51 at October 31, 2016

* Allianzgi Diversified Income & Convertible Fund reports results for the fiscal quarter and nine months ended October 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: