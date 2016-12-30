BRIEF-Marlin Business Services Corp board authorizes $10 mln stock repurchase program
* Marlin Business Services Corp board of directors authorizes $10 million stock repurchase program
Dec 30 Allianzgi Diversified Income & Convertible Fund :
* Allianzgi Diversified Income & Convertible Fund - net asset value per share of $20.51 at October 31, 2016
* Allianzgi Diversified Income & Convertible Fund reports results for the fiscal quarter and nine months ended October 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Company will not pursue previously disclosed proposal made by Zeff Capital L.P.