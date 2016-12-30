BRIEF-Marlin Business Services Corp board authorizes $10 mln stock repurchase program
* Marlin Business Services Corp board of directors authorizes $10 million stock repurchase program
Dec 30 Trakopolis Iot Corp :
* Cancelled 949,993 of its common shares issued into escrow in connection with reverse takeover of Lateral Gold Corp
* Trakopolis Iot Corp provides update on bonus share escrow Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Marlin Business Services Corp board of directors authorizes $10 million stock repurchase program
* Euroseas Ltd. Announces acquisition of container feeder vessel