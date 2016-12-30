BRIEF-Marlin Business Services Corp board authorizes $10 mln stock repurchase program
* Marlin Business Services Corp board of directors authorizes $10 million stock repurchase program
Dec 30 Ensign Energy Services Inc
* Ensign Energy Services Inc says announces 2017 capital expenditure budget and amends and extends revolving term credit agreement
* Effective December 28, 2016, company has amended and extended its revolving term credit agreement
* Ensign Energy Services Inc says 2017 capital expenditure budget has been approved by its board of directors at C$61 million
* Ensign Energy Services Inc says company has reduced credit available under agreement to C$500 million and has amended certain financial covenants
* Euroseas Ltd. Announces acquisition of container feeder vessel