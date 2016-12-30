Dec 30 Ensign Energy Services Inc

* Ensign Energy Services Inc says announces 2017 capital expenditure budget and amends and extends revolving term credit agreement

* Effective December 28, 2016, company has amended and extended its revolving term credit agreement

* Ensign Energy Services Inc says 2017 capital expenditure budget has been approved by its board of directors at C$61 million

* Ensign Energy Services Inc says company has reduced credit available under agreement to C$500 million and has amended certain financial covenants