BRIEF-TSR Inc to remain independent
* Company will not pursue previously disclosed proposal made by Zeff Capital L.P.
Dec 30 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc
* 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc provides update on strategic review process and announces changes to the board of directors
* Says L. Christopher Saenger resigned from the board
* Says D. Kyle Cerminara appointed to the board
* 1347 Property Insurance Holdings says made significant progress in strategic, capital allocation review; evaluating means of enhancing shareholder value
* Clarke Inc - filed a notice with Toronto Stock Exchange and received its approval to purchase up to 742,243 common shares