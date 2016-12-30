Dec 30 Starwood Property Trust Inc

* Starwood Property Trust- conversion rate applicable to outstanding 4.55 pct convertible senior notes due 2018 has been adjusted to 47.2712 from 46.7513

* Starwood Property Trust- conversion rate applicable to outstanding 4.00 pct convertible senior notes due 2019 has been adjusted to 49.9717 from 49.4927

* Starwood Property Trust announces adjustment of conversion rates for 4.55 pct convertible senior notes due 2018 and 4.00 pct convertible senior notes due 2019