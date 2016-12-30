BRIEF-TSR Inc to remain independent
* Company will not pursue previously disclosed proposal made by Zeff Capital L.P.
Dec 30 Starwood Property Trust Inc
* Starwood Property Trust- conversion rate applicable to outstanding 4.55 pct convertible senior notes due 2018 has been adjusted to 47.2712 from 46.7513
* Starwood Property Trust- conversion rate applicable to outstanding 4.00 pct convertible senior notes due 2019 has been adjusted to 49.9717 from 49.4927
* Starwood Property Trust announces adjustment of conversion rates for 4.55 pct convertible senior notes due 2018 and 4.00 pct convertible senior notes due 2019
* Clarke Inc - filed a notice with Toronto Stock Exchange and received its approval to purchase up to 742,243 common shares