BRIEF-TSR Inc to remain independent
* Company will not pursue previously disclosed proposal made by Zeff Capital L.P.
Dec 30 Eaton Vance Corp
* Eaton Vance Corp announces completion of acquisition of assets of Calvert Investment Management Inc
* Clarke Inc - filed a notice with Toronto Stock Exchange and received its approval to purchase up to 742,243 common shares