BRIEF-TSR Inc to remain independent
* Company will not pursue previously disclosed proposal made by Zeff Capital L.P.
Dec 30 Enstar Group Ltd
* Enstar announces acquisition of Dana Companies
* Enstar Group Ltd says deal for $91.5 million
* Co financed transaction through a drawing under its revolving credit facility
* Clarke Inc - filed a notice with Toronto Stock Exchange and received its approval to purchase up to 742,243 common shares