* Marlin Business Services Corp board of directors authorizes $10 million stock repurchase program
Dec 30 Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp
* Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp amends credit agreement and announces related party loan
* Lakeview Hotel - pursuant to a third amending agreement, lenders have agreed, among other things, to defer certain loan schedule repayments
* Lakeview Hotel Investment - credit agreement provided for a facility of $48 million and was for a five year term
* Euroseas Ltd. Announces acquisition of container feeder vessel