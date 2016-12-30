Dec 30 Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp

* Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp amends credit agreement and announces related party loan

* Lakeview Hotel - pursuant to a third amending agreement, lenders have agreed, among other things, to defer certain loan schedule repayments

* Lakeview Hotel Investment - credit agreement provided for a facility of $48 million and was for a five year term