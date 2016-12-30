BRIEF-TSR Inc to remain independent
* Company will not pursue previously disclosed proposal made by Zeff Capital L.P.
Dec 30 Pinetree Capital Ltd
* Pinetree Capital announces sale of portfolio asset
* Pinetree Capital Ltd - purchase price of approximately US$2,000,000
* Sale of co's portfolio asset expected to result in decrease to co's NAV of about $570,000 or $0.13 per share
* Clarke Inc - filed a notice with Toronto Stock Exchange and received its approval to purchase up to 742,243 common shares