BRIEF-TSR Inc to remain independent
* Company will not pursue previously disclosed proposal made by Zeff Capital L.P.
Dec 30 Celadon Group Inc
* Celadon Group announces closing of joint venture with Element Fleet Management
* Has entered into a joint venture agreement with unit of Element Fleet Management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Company will not pursue previously disclosed proposal made by Zeff Capital L.P.
* Clarke Inc - filed a notice with Toronto Stock Exchange and received its approval to purchase up to 742,243 common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: