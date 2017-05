Jan 2 Monro Muffler Brake Inc

* Brian J. D'Ambrosia appointed chief financial officer of Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. Effective January 1, 2017

* Monro Muffler Brake Inc says D'ambrosia succeeds Catherine D'amico as CFO

* Monro Muffler Brake Inc says Catherine D'amico will remain with company as director of special projects at least through August 2018