BRIEF-Aldridge Q1 loss per share $0.01
* Aldridge reports Q1 2017 financial results and provides a corporate update
Jan 3 Elbit Systems Ltd :
* Elbit Systems awarded from Rafael two contracts in a total amount of $35 million for supply of laser designators to countries in Asia-Pacific
* Elbit Systems - contracts will be performed over a three-year period and systems will be supplied by Rafael to two countries in Asia-Pacific region Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Aldridge reports Q1 2017 financial results and provides a corporate update
* Expected to reaffirm its previously announced 2017 earnings forecast of $2.02 to $2.22 per share