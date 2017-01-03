Jan 3 Marathon Petroleum Corp :
* Reg-Marathon Petroleum Corporation provides update on
strategic actions to enhance shareholder value
* Marathon Petroleum Corp - expects to exchange its economic
interests in gp for mplx lp units in conjunction with completion
of dropdowns
* Marathon Petroleum Corp - mpc expects to dropdown assets
generating \$1.4 billion of EBITDA to mplx as soon as
practicable
* Marathon Petroleum Corp - MPC to conduct a full and
thorough review of speedway
* Update on review is expected to be provided by mid-2017
* Marathon Petroleum - cash proceeds from dropdowns, ongoing
lp distributions expected to fund "substantial ongoing return of
capital to mpc shareholders"
* Marathon petroleum Corp - a special committee of mpc board
will conduct a full and thorough review of speedway
* Marathon Petroleum corp - MPC plans to dropdown an
additional $350 million of ebitda-generating assets by end of q4
of 2017
* Marathon Petroleum Corp - review will include a tax-free
separation of speedway to mpc shareholders and other strategic
and financial alternatives
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: