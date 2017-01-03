BRIEF-Kansas City Southern adds four directors to board
* KCS adds four directors to board; strengthens key areas on board
Jan 3 Anaconda Mining Inc :
* Anaconda Mining announces resignation of Chief Financial Officer
* Chief Financial Officer Errol Farr, has informed company that he shall resign, effective March 31, 2017
* Until resignation date, Farr will remain with company to assist with a smooth transition to successor CFO
* Anaconda has already begun a process to identify a full-time replacement
* Robert Ingram named chairman of Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc