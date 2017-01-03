BRIEF-Kansas City Southern adds four directors to board
* KCS adds four directors to board; strengthens key areas on board
Jan 3 Sg Spirit Gold Inc :
* Sg spirit gold to review strategic acquisition opportunities
* Board of directors has initiated a review of potential strategic acquisition opportunities for company
* Sg spirit gold - has signed a non-binding letter of intent with northern lights marijuana company limited to with view to pursuing acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* KCS adds four directors to board; strengthens key areas on board
* Robert Ingram named chairman of Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc