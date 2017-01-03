Jan 3 Tangoe Inc
* Confirms receipt of acquisition proposals
* Unlikely to meet financial restatement deadline to remain
in compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements
* Confirmed that it has received two non-binding acquisition
proposals
* Has retained stifel, Nicolaus & Company, incorporated as
financial advisor
* One offer from Marlin Management Company to buy
outstanding shares of Co not already owned by marlin, for $7.50
in cash per share
* Got joint proposal from Clearlake Capital Group, and
Vector Capital Management to acquire all outstanding common
shares of Tangoe
* Joint proposal from Clearlake and Vector to acquire all
outstanding common shares of Tangoe for $7.00 in cash per share
