Jan 3 Sito Mobile Ltd

* Sito Mobile announces preliminary media placement revenue results for 4th quarter

* Sito Mobile says preliminary media placement revenue for quarter ending December 31, 2016, is expected to be in range of $7.3 -$7.6 million

* Q4 hurt by restrained advertising spending during "period of heightened and elongated media focus on this year's U.S. election"

