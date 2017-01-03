BRIEF-Kansas City Southern adds four directors to board
* KCS adds four directors to board; strengthens key areas on board
Jan 3 Allot Communications Ltd :
* Allot Communications announces that Erez Antebi has been appointed as Allot's new president & ceo
* Allot Communications Ltd says Erez Antebi will be replacing Andrei Elefant as ceo
* Allot Communications - Elefant has agreed to assist Antebi during transition period, thereafter, to continue to serve in position of chief strategy officer
* Robert Ingram named chairman of Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc