BRIEF-Kansas City Southern adds four directors to board
* KCS adds four directors to board; strengthens key areas on board
Jan 3 LiCo Energy Metals Inc :
* LiCo Energy Metals enters into letter of intent to acquire lithium exploitation concession, Salar De Atacama in Chile's lithium triangle
* Deal will require LiCo to make certain cash payments totalling USD$8.4 million issuing 5 million shares
* Robert Ingram named chairman of Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc