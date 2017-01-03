BRIEF-Kansas City Southern adds four directors to board
* KCS adds four directors to board; strengthens key areas on board
Jan 3 Air Transport Services Group Inc :
* Atsg subsidiary airborne maintenance and engineering services to acquire pemco world air services
* Air transport services group inc - pemco acquisition is expected to be accretive to atsg's earnings starting in 2017.
* Air transport services group inc - company did not assume any pemco debt in connection with acquisition. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* KCS adds four directors to board; strengthens key areas on board
* Robert Ingram named chairman of Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc