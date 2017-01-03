BRIEF-Kansas City Southern adds four directors to board
* KCS adds four directors to board; strengthens key areas on board
Jan 3 Pcm Inc :
* Pcm acquires stratiform, a technology leader in microsoft cloud-based solutions
* Pcm purchased all outstanding shares of capital stock of stratiform in transaction for a purchase price of c$2.1 million
* Pcm inc says currently expects this strategic acquisition will initially have an immaterial effect on its bottom line Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* KCS adds four directors to board; strengthens key areas on board
* Robert Ingram named chairman of Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc