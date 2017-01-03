BRIEF-Kansas City Southern adds four directors to board
* KCS adds four directors to board; strengthens key areas on board
Jan 3 Mattersight Corp :
* Mattersight appoints David Mullen as new Chief Financial Officer
* Mattersight Corp - Mullen is currently on Mattersight board of directors, and will remain on board while serving as chief financial officer
* Robert Ingram named chairman of Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc