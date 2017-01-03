Jan 3 Navigators Group Inc :

* Ryan Specialty Group acquires Navigators' Nordic agency operations

* Following acquisition, new RSG offices, renamed RSG Sweden and RSG Denmark, will partner with Navigators

* Navigators' local employees have agreed to continue their employment with RSG

* Acquistion excludes Navigators' Nordic marine lines of business, which will continue to be managed out of Rotterdam