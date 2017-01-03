BRIEF-Sierra Oncology granted U.S., EU patents for CHK1 inhibitor SRA737
* Sierra Oncology granted U.S. and EU patents for CHK1 inhibitor SRA737
Jan 3 Intel Corp
* Intel to acquire 15 percent ownership of HERE
* Intel Corp - HERE will add Intel's nominee to its supervisory board of directors when transaction closes
* Intel - co, HERE signed agreement to collaborate on research and development of "highly scalable proof-of-concept architecture"
* Intel Corp - to buy 15 percent ownership stake in HERE from HERE's current indirect shareholders : Audi AG, BMW AG, Daimler AG
* Intel will also work with Audi AG, BMW AG and Daimler AG to test the proof-of-concept architecture
* Intel - to nominate Doug Davis, SVP and general manager of automated driving group (ADG) at Intel, to HERE's supervisory board of directors
