Jan 3 TPG Specialty Lending Inc

* TPG Specialty Lending Inc. upsizes and extends its revolving credit facility

* Total commitments to amended facility increased from $821.3 million to $945.0 million

* TPG Specialty Lending -Amended facility's final maturity was extended from October 2, 2020 to December 22, 2021 for $885.0 million of commitments