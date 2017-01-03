BRIEF-Sierra Oncology granted U.S., EU patents for CHK1 inhibitor SRA737
* Sierra Oncology granted U.S. and EU patents for CHK1 inhibitor SRA737
Jan 3 Biolife Solutions Inc
* Biolife Solutions restructures biologistex joint venture
* Biolife Solutions Inc - Biolife will convert its outstanding loan to JV into a capital contribution
* Announced restructuring of its biologistex CCM LLC joint venture formed with SAVSU Technologies LLC
* Biolife Solutions Inc - SAVSU will contribute all of its cold chain related operations, technology, IP and assets to JV
* Biolife Solutions Inc - Mike Rice, Biolife CEO, will remain a member of JV's management committee
* Biolife Solutions - ownership interest in JV to initially be reduced from 52 pct to 45 pct; JV's operating results to no longer be consolidated with co's results
* Biolife Solutions - to market and sell EVO subscriptions, provide ongoing fulfillment, customer support for 20 pct commission on revenue from sales, marketing
