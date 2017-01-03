BRIEF-India's ISL Consulting March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 5.5 million rupees versus profit 9.3 million rupees year ago
Jan 3 Cousins Properties Inc
* Cousins Properties provides 2016 year-end update and releases 2017 FFO guidance
* Sees FY 2017 FFO per share $0.56 to $0.62
* Sees FY 2017 same property noi growth of 2 percent to 4 percent on a GAAP basis
* FY 2017 FFO per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* March quarter profit 4.9 million rupees versus 12.5 million rupees year ago