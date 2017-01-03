Jan 3 Cousins Properties Inc

* Cousins Properties provides 2016 year-end update and releases 2017 FFO guidance

* Sees FY 2017 FFO per share $0.56 to $0.62

* Sees FY 2017 same property noi growth of 2 percent to 4 percent on a GAAP basis

* FY 2017 FFO per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S