BRIEF-Sierra Oncology granted U.S., EU patents for CHK1 inhibitor SRA737
Jan 3 Alliance Data Systems Corp
* Alliance Data announces new stock repurchase program
* Alliance Data Systems Corp says board of directors has approved a new stock repurchase program to acquire up to $500 million
* Alliance Data Systems Corp says new repurchase program replaces existing program, which expired at end of 2016
