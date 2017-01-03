Jan 3 Alliance Data Systems Corp

* Alliance Data announces new stock repurchase program

* Alliance Data Systems Corp says board of directors has approved a new stock repurchase program to acquire up to $500 million

* Alliance Data Systems Corp says new repurchase program replaces existing program, which expired at end of 2016

* Alliance Data Systems Corp - Repurchases will be financed through free cash flow