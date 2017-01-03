Jan 3 Alcoa Corp

* Alcoa Corporation to permanently close Suralco refinery

* Alcoa Corp says company to impair gas exploration assets in Western Australia

* Alcoa Corp says no significant Q4 financial impact from power outage at Portland aluminum smelter

* To permanently close Suralco alumina refinery and bauxite mines in Suriname, fully curtailed since November 2015.

* Alcoa Corp -will record in q4 $90 million in restructuring-related charges, after-tax and noncontrolling interest

* Alcoa Corp - Government of Republic of Suriname, co continue to develop definitive agreements concerning Suralco's remaining activities in country

* Alcoa - the Dec 1, 2016 power outage at Portland aluminum smelter in Victoria, Australia is not expected to have significant unfavorable impact on Q4

* Alcoa Corp - pending completion of agreements with Government of Republic of Suriname, Alcoa will continue to operate Afobaka hydroelectric facility

* Alcoa -co's share of total cash costs associated with closure, inclusive of prior accruals, are estimated to be $151 million over 5 years, with $24 million to be spent in 2017

* Alcoa - in Q4, will record a $31 million non-cash charge, after-tax, noncontrolling interest, to impair AofA interests in a Western Australia gas field

* Alcoa Corp - combined impact of charges is estimated to be $0.66 per share for Q4