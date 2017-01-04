Jan 4 Technip SA :

* Technip awarded a service contract including proprietary technologies for a new gas and petrochemical complex in Azerbaijan

* Technip has also been awarded a contract for development of process and engineering design of all process units included in gas and petrochemical plant, as well as design of related utilities and off-sites

* Technip's operating center in Rome, Italy, will execute this contract, scheduled to be completed during second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)