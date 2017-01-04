Jan 4 Technip SA :
* Technip awarded a service contract including proprietary technologies for a new gas and
petrochemical complex in Azerbaijan
* Technip has also been awarded a contract for development of process and engineering design
of all process units included in gas and petrochemical plant, as well as design of related
utilities and off-sites
* Technip's operating center in Rome, Italy, will execute this contract, scheduled to be
completed during second half of 2017
